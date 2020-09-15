e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Nine two-wheelers recovered with arrest of four in Chandigarh

Nine two-wheelers recovered with arrest of four in Chandigarh

Two garbage lifters among the accused; used to identify vehicles to be lifted while collecting garbage from door to door.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 15, 2020 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The accused and the recovered stolen vehicles in police custody at the Sector-39 police station in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
The accused and the recovered stolen vehicles in police custody at the Sector-39 police station in Chandigarh on Tuesday.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

Police claim to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of four men, including two garbage collectors, a marketing executive and a driver.

A total of seven motorcycles and two scooters have been recovered from the accused – Ashok, 26, of Gwala Colony, Maloya; Ajay Kumar, 25, of Dadumajra; Sachin, 20, of Khuda Jassu; and Jatinder of EWS Colony, Dhanas.

Police said Ashok and Ajay were garbage collectors, while Sachin was a driver and Jatinder worked as a marketing executive.

While lifting garbage from door-to-door, Ashok and Ajay would identify vehicles that can be lifted.

With their arrest, police have solved nine cases, including theft of the battery of a car belonging to SPS Grewal, assistant commissioner, excise and taxation, Punjab.

The battery was stolen while it was parked in front of Grewal’s house in Sector 37 in August.

Of the nine cases solved, four were registered at the Sector 39 police station, while the others were lodged in different police stations of the city.

Ashok and Ajay were arrested while riding a stolen Honda Activa near the Sector 37/38 small roundabout.

The Activa belongs to one Abhishek of Mauli Jagran, who had filed a theft complaint on September 12. The vehicle was stolen from the booth market in Sector 40.

On the duo’s disclosure, their accomplices, Sachin and Jatinder, were also nabbed.

Sachin was arrested with a stolen motorcycle from near the Community Centre in Sector 40, while Jatinder was nabbed from near the Sector 38- 38 (W) light point while driving a stolen motorcycle.

All accused were produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

