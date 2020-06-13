No let-up in Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh suspends inter-state bus services

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST

With the Covid-19 cases continuing to rise in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Friday decided to shut down all inter-state bus services among a slew of measures to keep a tab on the outsiders coming to the city.

The administration has also intensified screening at the airport, bus stands and railway station, and made it mandatory for outsiders to share their information when travelling to the city, besides recommending 14-day self-quarantine for them.

The decision to suspend the inter-state buses comes only two days after the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) resumed its long-route bus services.

The UT transport department, on Friday, wrote to the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, stating, “In view of the increase in number of cases of Covid-19, it has been decided by the Chandigarh administration that the inter-state operation of the CTU and other STUs (state transport undertakings) will remain suspended in Chandigarh from June 13 till June 30.”

TRICITY BUS SERVICE TO CONTINUE

However, CTU will continue to operate its buses within the tricity.

“Our focus is on people coming from areas of high incidence of positive cases. In the tricity, the problem is not acute as Delhi. Also, it is not possible to stop the entry of people from Panchkula and Mohali, as Chandigarh is a common capital and their offices and businesses are here. So, the CTU tricity service will continue,” said UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida.

TRACKING OUTSIDER MOVEMENT

People coming to Chandigarh from outside, except those from Mohali and Panchkula, must carry a self-declaration document, which can be downloaded from the UT administration’s website. It is already mandatory for train and air passengers.

This will help the administration keep track of their travel and area of residence, said a senior UT official.

“This document is not a permit. It will simply be a travel information document for official record. It will not be applicable for tricity residents,” said Parida.

Government/PSU/private employees coming to attend office will be allowed entry on production of identity cards.

SCREENING PASSENGERS

A meeting of the tricity coordination committee meeting was held here on Friday to streamline coordination among the three towns, particularly with regards to screening of passengers.

Along with senior UT officials, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan and Panchkula DC MK Ahuja attended the meeting.

It was decided that both Haryana and Chandigarh authorities will screen passengers at the Chandigarh railway station, while at the Chandigarh International Airport, the existing system of screening by Punjab government will continue.

Regarding screening of bus passengers, all three districts agreed that thermal screening will be done at the time of boarding the buses. This is currently being done at multiple points.

All three deputy commissioners were advised to maintain regular coordination, so that locals do not suffer during travel and visitors coming from outside, are properly screened and checked, to prevent infection.

MAJOR TAKEAWAYS

No long-route inter-state buses to ply from and to Chandigarh

CTU to continue service within tricity

Outsiders, except those from Mohali and Panchkula, to fill information forms before entering Chandigarh

Screening at railway station to be done by both Haryana and Chandigarh

Bus passengers to be screened at the time of boarding at their respective locations

All passengers coming by trains, road, and domestic flights advised self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival as before.

They need to download the Aarogya Setu application and input self-assessment details.