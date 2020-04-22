No more active Covid-19 cases in SBS Nagar

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:56 IST

With the recovery of the grandson of 70-year-old preacher Baldev Singh, all 18 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have recovered in Punjab’s first hotspot Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar. With this SBS Nagar has become the first district in Punjab where all Covid-19 patients have recovered.

The 16-year-old, who was the last active coronavirus case, was discharged from the local civil hospital on Wednesday. All 14 family members of Punjab’s superspreader Baldev Singh have recovered from the deadly infection.

SBS Nagar MLA Angad Singh and official of the district administration, including the DC and SSP Alka Meena, presented the boy with flowers. All civil and police personnel clapped for the medical staff for a minute for their contribution against the novel coronavirus.

The district had reported 19 positive cases, including one death, between March 19-26. Meanwhile, the district has not witnessed a single positive case since March 26.

As many as 15 villages, including Pathlawa, in the district have remained sealed since March 25.

SBS Nagar deputy commissioner Vinay Bublani credited the joint efforts of the civil, police and health department for the district’s success.

“I would like to thank all resident of SBS Nagar district, especially those staying in the containment zone, who supported and cooperated with the administration,” said Bublani, adding that the officials had not become complacent and are aware that the war against the coronavirus was still on.

Punjab’s first coronavirus victim preacher, Baldev Singh, had returned from Germany via Italy on March 7 and had passed away due to a cardiac arrest on March 18. He had posthumously tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 19 cases reported in the district included, 14 of Baldev’s family members, Pathala village sarpanch and his mother, two associates of Baldev Singh, who had also returned from Germany. The patients were two to 78 years of age.