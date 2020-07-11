No pay for PGIMER’s contractual employees during 14-day quarantine period after 3-day station leave

chandigarh

Jul 11, 2020

For contractual employees of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the 14-day quarantine period after remaining out of station for 72 hours will be treated as without pay, while for the regular employees, the days will be debited from their leave balance.

An order in this regard signed by the director of the institute, Dr Jagat Ram, has been circulated among the heads of the departments.

The order states that station leave should ordinarily not be allowed and should be permitted only in exceptional circumstances by the competent authority and head of department concerned.

“If any staff has taken station leave and remained out of station for 72 hours, on return, he or she will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days as per norms. In case of regular employees, the quarantine period will be debited from leave balance. In case of contractual employees, the period will be treated as without pay,” the order states.

Hospital spokesperson Dr Ashok Kumar said that such a step had been taken for the safety of the employees. “Authorities should be aware whether the employee has reported back, so that necessary measures regarding quarantine can be made,” he said.

The UT administration had made 14-day self-home-quarantine mandatory for all visitors coming to Chandigarh who intend to stay here for more than 72 hours. A visitor violating home quarantine will be shifted to institutional quarantine, and can face fine or even jail time under provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

The mandatory home quarantine will not be applicable to Mohali or Panchkula residents travelling to the city.