No place for third front in Himachal: Jai Ram

Regional parties in Himachal Pradesh have been formed numerous times, they always vanish .

chandigarh Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:20 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(HT File )
         

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has underplayed former Lok Sabha member Rajan Sushant’s newly floated political outfit Hamari party Himachal Party.

Thakur who resumed his work from office after 18 days of medical break said the third front has no place in Himachal politics. He said, “Regional parties in Himachal Pradesh have been formed numerous times, they always vanish .No third party can carve a niche as an alternative in Himachal.Attempt to form a third front have not been successful.There is no public support for third front. Apart from it people know about Rajan Sushant very well,” he said.

Meanwhile, industries, transport, labour and employment minister Bikram Singh condemned the statements of the former MP as ‘baseless and misleading.’

“He is an ambitious and opportunist politician. Sushant has never remained loyal to any party. He is a turncoat. He considers himself superior and is always making unrestrained rhetoric,” said Bikram Singh, adding that the former BJP leader has always had vested interests.

