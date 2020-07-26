No taker for road repairs, Chandigarh MC stares at further delay

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 20:38 IST

The much-needed recarpeting of dilapidated roads across Chandigarh is set to get further delayed.

The municipal corporation (MC) had set the “end of rainy season” as the deadline for starting the work. But, with no firm coming forward, a delayed start looks inevitable. During the current financial year, the MC has only carried out pending road repairs. For the new works for the financial year 2020-2021, not even allotment has taken place.

MC officials are blaming imposition of more stringent contract conditions for poor response to 13 tenders worth ₹40 crore floated last month.

“We didn’t get even one positive response. As per recommendations of the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training (NITTTR), Chandigarh, which were approved by the MC General House, we introduced the clause of five-year mandatory maintenance. It binds the firm that gets the contract to also maintain the stretch for five years. This is discouraging them from coming forward to recarpet roads,” said a senior MC official, requesting anonymity.

After the MC had faced severe criticism for poor state of roads, which necessitated frequent repairs, it had sought help from NITTTR and signed a memorandum of understanding in December last year for assistance in quality control during execution of works.

BIDS INVITED AGAIN

Meanwhile, the MC has again invited bids for road recarpeting work. “We have not changed the terms and conditions in the fresh tenders. These remain same as in the tenders floated in June,” said an official.

As many as 105 major and minor roads are to be covered. These include V3 (between sectors for fast moving vehicular traffic), V4 (shopping streets cutting through sectors), V5 (for circulation within sectors) and V6 (providing access to houses) roads spread across the city.

On 61 roads, major recarpeting will be undertaken, while on 44, repair and maintenance work will be done. Widening of some of the existing roads will also be carried out.

NH-5 REPAIRS TO BEGIN SOON

The UT engineering department by mid-August will start recarpeting work on the 15-km stretch of National Highway 5.

“The recarpeting work is being done after a gap of five years. A tender was floated for it recently. Financial bids have been opened and the final approval for the allotment of the work will be given within a week,” said a senior official.