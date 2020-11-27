Now, 8-day jail, ₹5K fine for stepping out without mask in Himachal’s Kangra

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 01:03 IST

Dharamshala

Residents of Kangra can be arrested without warrant, sent to jail for up to eight days or be fined ₹5,000 for not wearing a mask in public places.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan on Thursday issued the order under Section 111 of the

Himachal Pradesh Police Act, 2007.The order authorises all police officers of the district not below the rank of sub-Inspector to give reasonable directions to the public.

Any person found not wearing mask can be arrested without warrant and on conviction can be imprisoned upto to eight days or may be fined upto ₹ 5000, or both.

The compounding fee will be ₹ 1000 and fine for congregation in public functions in numbers more than allowed by the government will be ₹ 5,000.

Virus claims 14 more lives in Himachal

Himachal on Thursday logged 931 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 37,497 while the death toll mounted to 589 as fourteen more patients succumbed to the virus.

Of the new cases, 254 were reported in Mandi, 232 in Shimla, 140 in Kangra, 86 in Kullu, 59 each in Hamirpur and Solan, 32 in Chamba, 23 in Bilaspur, 16 in Lahaul-Spiti, 15 in Una and one in Kinnaur. Four fatalities occurred in Shimla, three each in Mandi Kullu and Kangra and one in Solan. There are 7,878 active cases in the state . Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 6,362 cases followed by Mandi with 6,171 cases.

Kangra ranks third with 4,790 cases while Solan has 4,689 cases, Kullu 3,372, Sirmaur 2,573, Una 2,040, Bilaspur 1,914, Hamirpur 1,942, Chamba 1,872, Lahaul-Spiti 1,022 and Kinnaur 750.