Now, apply for transcripts online at Panjab University

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:32 IST

In view of the pandemic situation, Panjab University (PU) has started online submission of transcript verification forms.

PU controller of examinations Prof Parvinder Singh said, “In order to avoid the physical submission of transcript verification forms at the university’s concerned branch, these forms will now be accepted through email.”

A person who wishes to apply for the transcripts at PU needs to download the verification form from the university’s website and fill it as per the given instructions. The fee will also be paid on the university’s web portal. The charges are ₹525 per document and ₹160 for each form. The form can be submitted on arcert@pu.ac.in in the PDF format. PU will end the verification at the desired destination within 4-5 working days.