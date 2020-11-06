e-paper
Now, PSPCL cash counters to stay open from 9am to 4pm

Now, PSPCL cash counters to stay open from 9am to 4pm

Earlier, customers could only deposit bills till 1pm.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 17:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
(Representative Image/File Photo )
         

In a bid to enhance customers’ convenience, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has revised cash counters’ timing. Now, the counters will remain operational from 9am to 4pm on all working days. Earlier, customers could only deposit bills till 1pm.

The district has over 24 cash counters. All offices have been directed to comply with the directions.

This move will bring relief to customers who prefer depositing bills at cash counters as opposed to online.

Reportedly, the cash counter at Fountain Chowk is visited by approximately 100 customers per day. It has also been observed that the counters are overcrowded and overextended on the last day of paying dues.

Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will exit polls hit the mark this time?
No bail yet for Arnab Goswami, hearing in Bombay High Court to continue tomorrow
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
