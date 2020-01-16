Nurse killer bought knife 20 days before murder

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 01:21 IST

The knife Maninder Singh, 31, used to kill Sarabjit Kaur, 27, was bought from Big Bazaar in Elante Mall around 20 days before the murder as part of a well-thought-out plan, the police said on Wednesday.

Having realised that Sarabjit was not going to marry him after dating him for eight months, and was now interested in marrying the brother of her sister-in-law, Manindar had hatched the conspiracy to murder her, investigators said.

Sarabjit, a nurse, had to quit her job at Grecian Hospital, Sector 69, Mohali, after her contract was not renewed, and left for her native in Kakra village, Sangrur district, for her brother’s wedding on December 8.

According to her family, she was planning to apply for a job at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, and was going to stay at her village till she found a new job.

HACKED INTO WOMAN’S FB ACCOUNT

Police said while Sarabjit was away at her village, Maninder got suspicious about her involvement with Kulwinder, the brother of her sister- in-law. So, he hacked into her Facebook account, and found her conversation with Kulwinder, confirming his suspicion. Enraged, he made up his mind to kill her.

In his plan to bring her to Chandigarh, Maninder made a fake email ID by the name “PGI Recruitment Cell” and wrote to Sarabjit at her Gmail account on December 24 that she had been selected for training at PGIMER, Chandigarh, starting December 26.

Believing the email from PGIMER to be genuine, Sarabjit’s brother Tarsem and his wife dropped her at PGIMER on December 26. Maninder met her there and picked her up to find a rented accommodation.

PROPOSED TO VICTIM IN JALANDHAR

On December 28, the couple left for Amritsar to visit Golden Temple, and on their way back stayed at Grand Hotel in Jalandhar. There, Maninder brought up their marriage, but Sarabjit evaded the topic while sharing that her brothers had arranged her marriage with Kulwinder.

As Kulwinder was to leave for Kuwait, he sent her a message to meet him. On this, Sarabjit insisted that they return to Chandigarh, leading to an altercation between her and Maninder.

Eventually, on December 30, Maninder booked a room at Hotel Sky in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh, for two days.

After reaching the hotel, Maninder again tried to convince her to marry him. This angered Sarabjit, who refused to marry him and tried to leave the room. But Maninder pulled her and threw her on the bed. He then strangled her with his hands, and took out the knife from his bag and slit her throat to ensure she died.

After wrapping the body in a quilt, he walked out of the hotel, with ₹30,000 cash in his possession.

DROVE TO ZIRAKPUR FOR BURGER AFTER MURDER

Having fled from the hotel, Maninder drove in his Hyundai i20 to Burger King, a fast food outlet, on the Zirakpur-Dera Bassi highway.

After having a burger, he drove to Sector 69 and parked his car in the parking lot opposite Grecian hospital. He had planned to spend the night in the parking area, but changed his mind and parked on the PGIMER campus to avoid his car being traced.

Feeling restless, he moved again, this time to a parking lot in Sector 35, where he spent the night.

DUMPED PHONES IN GURDWARA SAROVAR

Leaving Sector 35 on December 31, Maninder drove to Sirhind. After paying obeisance at Gurdwara Jyoti Sarup, he threw his and Sarabjit’s phone in the gurdwara’s sarovar.

After staying the night in Sirhind he moved to Patiala, where he left his car at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib’s parking, and left for Ludhiana by bus. On Wednesday, when he was produced in a district court, Maninder confessed that he wrapped the knife used in the murder and hotel room keys in a cloth and threw them out of the moving bus, while going to Ludhiana.