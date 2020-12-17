e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Official seeks bribe to approve nurse’s leave: PGI launches inquiry

Official seeks bribe to approve nurse’s leave: PGI launches inquiry

A nursing officer complained that an assistant administrative officer posted in the nursing branch sought Rs 1.5 lakh from her to sanction her leave.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:53 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has launched an internal investigation against a senior official for allegedly seeking bribe from a nursing officer, it has been learnt.

The inquiry is being conducted by the vigilance cell of the institute against an assistant administrative officer posted in the nursing branch following a written complaint last week that he was demanding Rs 1.5 lakh for approving her study leave, officials privy to the matter said.

The complaint alleges that the officer in his conversation had stated that he would pay two more officials from this amount.

Meanwhile, the Nursing Welfare Association of the institute has also shot off a letter to PGIMER director, alleging that “high level of corrupt practices are going on in the institute and this was demoralising the employees and also affecting the image of the institute”.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said an investigation had been launched in this matter and if the charges were proven, strict action will be taken against the official concerned.

top news
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians
India welcomes normalisation of ties by Israel and Morocco, calls for talks with Palestinians
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In