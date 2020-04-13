e-paper
Only one fresh case detected in Haryana, tally now 182

The Monday’s case was reported from Sirsa wherein a 33-year-old woman, who worked as a cook at a Rori village mosque, was found to be infected. Doctors say the woman could have contracted the disease from someone with Tablighi Jamaat connection

chandigarh Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In what is being seen as a respite for Haryana, only one new coronavirus case was reported on Monday, taking the total number of such cases to 182.

Haryana saw a spate of cases in recent days, especially on Sunday when as many as 16 new cases were reported in a day, 24 cases on April 8, 33 on April 7 and 20 on April 6. Most of these infected persons were linked to Tablighi Jamaat. They had either attended the event at Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month or were in contact with the attendees, senior doctors of the health department said.

The Monday’s case was reported from Sirsa wherein a 33-year-old woman, who worked as a cook at a Rori village mosque, was found to be infected. Doctors say the woman could have contracted the disease from someone with Tablighi Jamaat connection. With her, there are four positive cases in Sirsa. Health officials of Sirsa said the woman, along with her four children and husband, have been admitted to the isolation ward of the local civil hospital. Samples of 13 more people, who were in contact with the woman, have been taken and they were asked to be in home quarantine. The village has been sealed and its 3km radius has been declared as the buffer zone.

7 TREATED, DISCHARGED

The health department bulletin said seven patients were discharged on Monday, including three each from Faridabad and Karnal and one from Ambala, taking the tally of cured people to 37.

While 15,081 people are still under surveillance, 4,489 samples have so far been sent for testing of which, 2,961 have been found to be negative and 1,346 reports are awaited.

