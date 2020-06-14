e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Outcry as Punjabi varsity announces exam dates only for ‘local students’

Outcry as Punjabi varsity announces exam dates only for ‘local students’

The Punjab University had on June 12 issued a circular stating that exams would be held only for those students who are from the Punjab region

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:22 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Students of other states enrolled in courses offered by Punjabi University have criticised the varisty’s announcement of examination dates only meant for students of Punjab region. Students term it ‘unfair’ and ‘against the Indian Constitution’.

The Punjab University had on June 12 issued a circular stating that exams would be held only for those students who are from the Punjab region.

According to the circular, their exams will commence on July 10.

A student from Haryana, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “How can the university authorities do such discrimination against students on the basis of their region? There are several red zones in Punjab. Students from there are being allowed to appear for exams on July 10, but students from other states aren’t being given the same opportunity, even if they are from the green zones.”

“In every department, there is at least 15℅ occupancy of seats by students from other states. If university can allow 85% students to give exams, why can’t the remaining ones appear?” he questioned.

“What is the guarantee that cases of Covid-19 will not rise and that would not make conditions for students of other states worse to give exam in future?” asked another such student.

However, Punjabi University registrar MS Nijjar said, “I’m not aware of the circular. I will talk to the persons concerned who have issued the datesheet.”

top news
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
After state, monsoon arrives in city
After state, monsoon arrives in city
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
The NDA’s false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In