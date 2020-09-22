e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Over 10,600 people in Mohali fined ₹49 lakh for not wearing masks

Penalties also slapped on those who jumped home quarantine, violated social distancing norms or spat in public places

chandigarh Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
On Tuesday, 60 persons were challaned for not wearing masks and Rs 30,000 collected from them.
On Tuesday, 60 persons were challaned for not wearing masks and Rs 30,000 collected from them. (HT PHOTO/For representation only)
         

Over the last six months since the lockdown after the Covid-19 outbreak was imposed, the district police have slapped fines of Rs 49.23 lakh on 10,678 persons for not wearing masks.

Those who jumped home quarantine and violated social distancing norms and spat in public places were also fined for not adhering to the guidelines of the state health department.

Besides people who chose not to wear masks, three persons violating home quarantine rules were fined Rs 6,000 while 43 found spitting at public places were penalised Rs 4,300 collectively.

Seven others ignoring social distancing norms paid up Rs14,000.

The senior superintendent of police, Mohali, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, said the state government had imposed penalties in case of violation of instructions and guidelines regarding prevention and control of Covid-19 according to regulations framed under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

For better pandemic management the rules had been made more stringent and fine amount increased.

The fines include Rs 500 for not wearing a mask in public places; Rs 2,000 for violating home quarantine instructions as well as social distancing norms by owners of shops /commercial places and by vehicle owners. However, fines for buses are Rs3,000, for cars it’s Rs 2,000 and for auto rickshaws/two wheeler owners it’s Rs 500 All officials not below the post of BDPO, Naib Tehsildar , ASI. and any other official authorised by the deputy commissioner can impose the aforementioned penalties .
Non-payment of fine attracts proceedings under section 188 of IPC as per the regulations framed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

