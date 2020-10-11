P’kula authorities readying for Covid surge during festivals

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:36 IST

Though the number of Covid-19 cases have fallen in Panchkula district, authorities are staying prepared for the festive season beginning in about a week, should there be a surge in infections.

“We witnessed a surge in September, which is phasing out in October, but a next surge is expected so we are not letting our guard down. If we go by the predictions of epidemiologists there is a likelihood of a second surge in the next two months because of festivals and winter,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

She said health authorities were gearing up to keep ICU beds and other infrastructure ready.

Asked if the administration was working on any plan to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the festive season, Kaur said: “Yes, we have started sampling at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple where 150 samples were taken today. All were found negative. We will continue to do random sampling of shop owners, vendors and people attending congested places.”