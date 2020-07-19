Panchkula man duped of ₹7 lakh on pretext of getting job in Singapore

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:52 IST

A resident of Sector 8, Panchkula, was duped of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of getting job in Singapore.

As per Davinder Singh’s complaint, Sachin Sharma, a resident of Penta Homes, VIP Road, Zirakpur, who runs an immigration business told him that he’s part owner of a hotel in Singapore, and they could work together.

Singh met Sharma’s associates, Kiran Geotra and Aarti Sharma, with whom he struck a deal for Rs 7 lakh. He paid Rs 1 lakh in advance and arranged the remaining amount by borrowing from his friends and taking a loan from the bank.

However the visa never arrived, and Singh went to meet Sharma at a hookah bar he owned in Sector 21, Panchkula, but he refused to meet him.

Singh later found out that Sharma had cheated another person, Sanjeev Garg, in the same way following which he lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Immigration Act against Sachin Sharma and his associates. The accused are yet to be arrested, police said.