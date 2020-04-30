Panjab University extends felicitations to employees retiring during lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 21:33 IST

Panjab University has extended felicitations to the employees who attained the age of superannuation amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ten non-teaching staffers of the university retired on Thursday. Panjab University registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “The university extends felicitations to all employees who superannuated. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, we are unable to bid farewell to the colleagues, but we convey best wishes for their new phase of life.”

Deepak Kaushik, president of non-teaching employees, while congratulating the 10 non-teaching employees on their retirement, gave his warmest wishes.