Panjab University students told to vacate hostels

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:56 IST

As many as 150 students of Panjab University who were living in hostels on campus have been left in lurch after they were told to vacate the premises by university administration on Friday.

Students expressed their resentment over the varsity’s move and protested outside vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s office for over six hours. The protesting students also tried to enter the office but were not allowed by the security guards.

Mukesh, who lives in boys’ hostel number five, said, “I live in Prayagraj and there is no direct transport to go back. I am a research scholar and there is no internet facility in my village. It is not feasible for me to vacate the hostel in this situation.”

In a circular issued by dean students’ welfare (DSW), hostel residents who belong to Haryana, Punjab, UP and other states of the region were advised to vacate the hostels immediately.

“Many students live far away and are at risk of getting infected while travelling. Some students cannot afford to hire private vehicles to go back,” said Gurdeep Singh, a resident of boys’ hostel number three.

Various students’ organisations also extended their support to hostellers.

Rahul Kumar, vice-president of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) said, “This decision should be reviewed and a meeting should be held with student representation for a conclusive decision.”

PU DSW SK Tomar said, “Hostellers were waiting for exams but amid uncertainty, PU is being closed till July 31. Teachers and students are not coming to campus and Covid-19 cases are on the rise. Students, especially those who belong to nearby states, were requested to leave the hostel. For others, which also includes foreign students, they are not forced to leave. This step is being taken keeping in mind the safety of hostellers.”