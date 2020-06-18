e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University syndicate to take call on new guidelines for admitting NRI students at June 25 meeting

Panjab University syndicate to take call on new guidelines for admitting NRI students at June 25 meeting

The proposal was submitted by dean international students regarding implementation of NRI guidelines which will be effective from the next academic session

chandigarh Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:23 IST
Dar Ovais
Hindutsan Times, Chandigarh
A foreign national may seek admission through the international students’ office under categories including candidates with nominations/sponsorship from any foreign state, embassy or authority
A foreign national may seek admission through the international students' office under categories including candidates with nominations/sponsorship from any foreign state, embassy or authority(HT FILE)
         

Panjab University has proposed new guidelines for admission of NRI students for the 2020-21 academic session.

The proposal was submitted by dean international students regarding implementation of NRI guidelines which will be effective from the next academic session.

The proposal was taken up by a committee in its meeting on March 4.

The proposed guidelines will be tabled in the upcoming meeting of Panjab University syndicate scheduled on June 25 along with the fee structure for NRI students in courses offered at the university. In the syndicate meeting, nine items will be tabled for consideration.

A foreign national may seek admission through the international students’ office under categories including candidates with nominations/sponsorship from any foreign state, embassy or authority.

It also includes foreign nationals or their wards who are self-financed students and NRIs or their wards.

According to the proposed guidelines, NRI candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses are required to produce test scores of Scholastic Aptitude Test-II (SAT-II) with permissible combination of subjects, conducted by education testing service, Princeton, USA.

For admission in to postgraduate courses, candidates need to produce test scores for Graduate Record Examination (GRE) from Princeton, USA, or GMAT.

Those who have passed the qualifying examination from India will also meet the eligibility for admission.

Admission to all engineering courses through NRI quota in UIET, UICET, and PU’s regional centre in Hoshiarpur will be admissible through direct admissions students abroad (DASA).

As per the guidelines, NRI candidates will compete amongst themselves for admission to various courses.

The syndicate will also take a decision on the fee structure for NRI students for various courses for the upcoming academic session.

Syndicate to take call on concession in admission to wards of Kashmiri migrants, Pandits

The PU syndicate will also take a decision regarding concession for wards of Kashmiri migrants and Pandits living in the Valley for admission, in its meeting on June 25.

The syndicate will decide on adopting a circular of the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) that was issued on November, 11, 2019, regarding the concession in higher educational institutions.

MHRD’s circular was tabled in a meeting of PU’s admission facilitation committee on March 4. The committee recommended that the circular be accepted and placed before the syndicate for its approval so necessary amendments/changes can be incorporated for the 2020-21 academic session.

The syndicate will also take a decision on the appointment of a new dean students’ welfare (DSW).

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Panjab University and Purdue University, USA, which will provide an exchange of faculty and students and other collaborations, will also be tabled in the meeting.

