Panjab University teachers’ body seeks appointment of hostel warden on seniority basis

The teachers’ body has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar regarding the posts of hostel wardens that will vacated this year after completion of requisite term

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Saturday said that hostel wardens should be appointed on seniority-basis to avoid arbitrariness.

The teachers’ body has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar regarding the posts of hostel wardens that will vacated this year after completion of requisite terms.

In their letter, PUTA said that as per the information available with them, the process of inviting applications from eligible teachers has not been initiated so far. They added that silence on the part of authorities is causing avoidable apprehensions among faculty members who are eligible and want to apply for the posts.

“We hope hostel wardens are appointed in the most transparent and fair manner to avoid arbitrariness in order to instill trust and confidence among the faculty. It is also requested that the principle of seniority is followed to ensure fairness and transparency, which will go a long way in building a positive work environment on campus,” the letter to the V-C states.

The body has requested the V-C to initiate the process immediately.

