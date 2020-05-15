e-paper
Chandigarh / Panjab University to constitute panels to monitor its functioning

Panjab University to constitute panels to monitor its functioning

In-house arrangements had been made to make the university remained functional in the best interests of students and staff, the PU registrar said

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

After reopening its offices on Wednesday, Panjab University (PU) on Thursday decided to constitute panels to monitor its various functions, including examination and admission processes.

The decision was taken during a meeting of PU task force, which was chaired by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, on Thursday. Besides constituting the panels for admission and examination processes, it was decided that the varsity will also constitute sub-committees for monitoring students’ issues and functioning of laboratories.

PU V-C urged employees to take concerted steps to work out the modalities for the upcoming examination work, admission process, keeping in mind the best interests of the students.

The meeting was attended by dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla, dean research VR Sinha, registrar Karamjeet Singh, senator Rajat Sandhir along with other officials.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said that all the administrative offices and most of the teaching departments of the university had been sanitised and the work was in progress for the remaining departments. He added that it would be a regular feature to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. He further said that in-house arrangements had been made to make the university remained functional in the best interests of students and staff.

