Panjab University to establish chair in Sushma Swaraj’s name

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:02 IST

Panjab University will establish a chair in the name of Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister and alumnus of the varsity.

Swaraj, who died of cardiac arrest in August last year, graduated from PU’s department of laws in 1973.

PU has constituted a committee to identify the department where the chair will be established. The panel is headed by former vice-chancellor, KN Pathak, and includes seven other members.

The committee has been asked to suggest a vacant position of professor either in the law, political science or sociology department. A meeting of the panel was held on Tuesday.

A member of the committee said, “We have suggested that the chair be set up under faculty of laws, since she is the alumnus of the same department.”

After her death last year, the matter was also raised in the senate meeting.

PU senator Rajat Sandhir at the time had suggested and written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar suggesting that girls’ hostel number 11 be named after her.

“The post will be advertised and applications will be sought. This is to honour her service for to country,” said another member of the committee.

Swaraj had enrolled at PU in 1970 for a three-year law degree after completing her schooling at her hometown in Haryana’s Ambala district.

Former chairperson of the PU’s department of laws, DN Johar, who taught Swaraj, had also suggested that a chair be established in her name.

While recalling Swaraj’s days in PU, Johar said, “I started my career with her batch in 1970. She was an active student, an excellent debater and good at mooting. She aimed to be a legal practitioner and serve people, which she did till her last day.”