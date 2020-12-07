e-paper
Parents’ body writes to Chandigarh admn to stop 8% fee hike for 2021-2022 session

This comes after the Independent Schools’ Association had held a meeting with the UT education secretary and the UT director, school admission, last week regarding this issue

chandigarh Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Chandigarh Parents’ Association (CPA) has written to the UT administration, asking that the fee hike of 8% for the academic year 2021-2022 be stopped, similar to the 2020-2021 session owing to the impact of the pandemic and the lockdown.

This comes after the Independent Schools’ Association had held a meeting with the UT education secretary and the UT director, school admission, last week regarding this issue. Official confirmation hasn’t been received from the administration, but members who attended the meeting said that the department had told the schools that as per the Fee Regulatory Act, they could hike the fee up to 8%.

President of CPA Nitin Goyal said, “The matter is already pending in court after the ISA had challenged the administration’s order to stop the fee hike for the previous session. It should be resolved before any final decision is taken.”

Goyal added that private schools had been asked to upload their balance sheets online, which they hadn’t done. He added that many parents had also filed complaints with the Fee Regulatory Authority of the education department, but no action had been taken.

Director school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said that they had apprised the senior officers about this. “No official or written confirmation has been given to schools saying that it is okay for them to hike their fees this year.”

