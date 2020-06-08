e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Parents protest against fee collection outside two schools in Chandigarh

Parents protest against fee collection outside two schools in Chandigarh

In the last 15 days, over 11 such protests have been held by parents

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Parents protesting outside St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School in Sector 44, Chandigarh, on Monday.
Parents protesting outside St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School in Sector 44, Chandigarh, on Monday.(KESHAV SINGH/HT)
         

Parents from two private schools in Chandigarh, St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, and Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, on Monday staged protests outside the respective schools against collection of fees despite classes being suspended amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Similar protests have been witnessed outside multiple city schools in the last month.

In the last 15 days, over 11 such protests have been held by parents.

The parents said their economic condition has taken a huge hit amid the lockdown and they can’t afford to pay the fees due to loss of jobs. They added that schools were charging for facilities like air-conditioners and electricity which are not being used as classes are suspended.

Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh Parents’ Association said, “There was an argument at Shishu Niketan, Sector 22, where about 15 parents wanted to submit a representation to the school principal. Since no official was available, they pasted it on the school gate.”

“As many as 250 parents from St Joseph’s-44 have also signed a complaint which was submitted to the fee regulatory committee,” he added.

“Over 100 complaints have been submitted by parents individually, however, some parents feared victimisation of their children by the schools. So we are now going to file joint complaints by parents. Today was the first against St. Joseph’s School. More complaints are going to be submitted in the coming days,” Goyal said.

Principals of both schools did not comment on the issue despite calls and text messages

top news
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
How India can come out of the recession stronger | Opinion
How India can come out of the recession stronger | Opinion
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In