Parents protest outside Ludhiana school for charging three- months’ fees

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:26 IST

Flouting social distancing norms, over 100 parents of students from Bhartiya Vidya Mandir school, Kitchlu Nagar, held a protest outside the school on Wednesday.

They accused school authorities of asking them to pay school fees for April to June by June 25.

The parents said school authorities have merged all other charges under tuition fee, adding that it is not possible for them to deposit the fees at one go.

Standing outside the school gate from 11am, the parents held up placards and urged school authorities to wait till the Punjab and Haryana High Court makes its decision regarding school fees.

The parents claimed that school authorities told them their wards’ names would be struck off the rolls if they failed to pay.

After the protest continued for two hours, police intervened and asked the principal to meet the parents.

Seven representatives of the parents met the principal and who told them to visit the school on Thursday to meet members of the management.

A parent, Rahul Kumar, said, “The parents were forced to protest due to financial constraints caused by the Covid-19 induced lockdown. School authorities are aggravating our problems by asking us to submit fees by June 25. I will deposit the fee after the HC’s decision.”

Despite repeated attempts, the school principal, Neelam Mittar, could not be reached for comments.