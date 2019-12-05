e-paper
Patiala police book PSPCL employee for lodging false compliant

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
The district police have booked a PSPCL employee for allegedly lodging a false complaint against sports wing in-charge of the department.

Annoyed that the in-charge refused relaxation in office timing for his wife, the accused lodged the false complaint, in anonymity.

The accused has been identified as Manish Kaushal, of Patiala.

Victim Madhuri Saxena, who is in-charge of sports wing in PSPCL, told police that Yogta Sharam, wife of the accused, works as a sports officer. Few months back, Yogta went to her asking for relaxation in office timings.

“She said that I should stop pointing her out for being late and not being in office as none of my predecessors on the post had done so,” Madhuri said.

“I refused to this. And a some days later, an anonymous complaint was filed against me. The complainant had stated that I am never present in my office and that I use former Punjab CM’s name to dominate colleague, which are false claims,” she added.

Victim lodged a complaint with police in this regard. During investigation, it came to fore that Manish had created a fake email account to lodge the compliant against Madhuri.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66-D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) and 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act at the Civil Lines police station.

