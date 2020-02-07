Patiala: Students boycott exams, protest against sarpanch’s husband for ‘hurling abuses’

chandigarh

In the aftermath of the alleged abusive language used by husband of Bolar Kalan’s sarpanch, students of Classes 6-10 at Government High School here boycotted their pre-board examinations and staged a protest outside the office of district education officer on Friday.

Randeep Rana, husband of Meenu Rana, sarpanch of Bolar Kalan, had allegedly hurled abuses at some of Class 9 students during the prayer on Wednesday morning. It is learnt that the students were irked over the transfer of a social science teacher, Bhupinder Singh, that took place on Randeep’s directions.

The students also alleged that A mathematics teacher Manjeet Singh, who was reportedly in Randeep’s favour, had threatened to fail them in their examinations.

A Class 9 student said, “As we came in late to school, Randeep started hurling abuses at five students, including me, in front of teachers and other students including girls who were also present at the prayer on Wednesday morning.”

A student’s parent Gurpreet Singh said, “Randeep told us that on his directions, Bhupinder was shifted to another school, following which the students staged a protest demanding that he should be reinstated.”

On the other hand, Randeep Rana said, “I scolded the students for coming late to school, however, I didn’t use any abusive language. Bhupinder was shifted to another school by the education department on my directions, as he was misguiding villagers.”

District education officer (secondary) Kulbhushan Singh Bajwa said, “Students and their parents have submitted a memorandum demanding action against Randeep and Manjeet. Besides, the students want Bhupinder’s deputation should be revoked.”