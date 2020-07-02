Pay ₹5,000 fine for not registering pet dog in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Want go get a cute, furry friend home? If you’re in Chandigarh, it could now be an expensive proposition as you will have to pay a fine of ₹5,000 if you do not register your pet dog, according to the Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs (Amendment) Bylaws 2020, notified by the UT administration on Thursday.

The MC general house had, last year, approved the proposal for the tenfold increase in penalty from ₹500 earlier.

Even applying for registration will cost owners ₹500 instead of ₹200.

And forget taking your dog to your favourite exercise haunt as they are barred from the Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden, Shanti Kunj, Rock Garden, Leisure Valley, Mini Rose Garden, Fragrance Garden, Terrace Garden, Shivalik Garden and other public places/gardens in the city.

Those who delay registrations will have to pay an additional fine of about ₹200 for a maximum of seven days. Earlier, the fine was ₹20.

Maintenance charges of ₹100 for dogs seized or detained under the bye-laws have been increased to ₹1,000 to claim the pet.

The bye-laws state it is mandatory for dog owners to register each pet at the municipal corporation office once the canine is four months old. Only two dogs are allowed per family.

The order states, “The UT Administrator has approved for amendment in the existing rates of charges/fines in the registration of Pet Dogs Bylaws 2010, as per the resolution passed by the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh in its 259th meeting. The approval is in accordance with the provisions available under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976 as extended to the union territory, Chandigarh by the Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (extension to Chandigarh) Act, 1994.”

The owners need to ensure that a collar affixed with a metal token issued by the registration authority is tied on their pet’s neck. All ferocious dogs have to be muzzled and a stick has to be carried by the escort accompanying the dog while taking them out.

There are around 8,000 registered pet dogs in the city.