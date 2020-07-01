e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Pensioners’ life certificate, documents to be submitted from September 1 in Himachal

Pensioners’ life certificate, documents to be submitted from September 1 in Himachal

Life certificates already submitted for the year 2019-20 will be valid till August 31

chandigarh Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Photo: Mint (Representative Image))
         

A government spokesperson on Wednesday said pensioners should submitting their life certificates and other documents for the year 2020-21 from September 1.

He said pensioners will have to download a life certificate form available on http:himkosh.hp.nic.in and submit the form at any treasury of the district after getting it signed from a gazette officer.

Similar certificate are also to be submitted by All India Services (AIS) pensioners, who are drawing their pension through the Central Pension Accounting Office, he said, adding that pensioners may also attach a copy of their Aadhaar card to link Aadhaar number with e-pension.

Life certificates already submitted for the year 2019-20 will be valid till August 31.

