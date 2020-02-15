PGIMER to use AI for asthma treatment

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:48 IST

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is working on developing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to assist in the treatment of asthma patients.

This new technology will develop new treatment guidelines based on the analysis of data. The tool will use algorithms and software to analyse complicated medical data.

“Through machine learning, algorithms can recognise patterns which will help us understand the disease. We will be using the information for analysis of asthma patients who are under treatment at PGIMER,” said Dr Meenu Singh, professor, advanced paediatric centre, PGIMER.

The institute has converted the hard copy data of around 10,000 children till the age of 13 into electronic modern record which will help in the creation of a large sample size for analysis.

“We are working on a project wherein the files of around 10,000 children collected over a period of 20 years will be converted into electronic data. Based on this, data analysis will be analysed with the help of the AI technolgy,” Dr Anil Chauhan, PGIMER, said.

He added that an app will be developed which will help in collecting the data of patients. The system will be helpful in managing the follow-ups.

For instance, the patient if the patient gets a pulmonary function test done, its value will be recorded in the application. This will be help doctors manage the follow-up and help in treatment.

This will also be helpful in the analysis of data which will further help in modifying the treatment guidelines.

“Since the project is based on deep learning, we can analyse what we need to change in our treatment guidelines on the basis of this,” Chauhan said.

The project is being developed with the help of funds from the institute as well as the ministry of health and family welfare and will be developed in a maximum of two years.