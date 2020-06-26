e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMS doctor suspended over negligence

PGIMS doctor suspended over negligence

Suspended for not attending to veteran Congress leader and former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Chandrawati, on June 12

chandigarh Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A casualty medical officer, Dr Kuldeep, at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has been suspended by the executive council for not attending to veteran Congress leader and former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Chandrawati, on June 12. The 92-year-old leader had visited PGIMS after she suffered a hip fracture at her Dadri residence. She was rushed to PGIMS, but on being unable to find a room, her grandson Jagjit Singh shifted her to a private hospital.

PGIMS director Rohtash Yadav said Dr Kuldeep was suspended as he was not on duty when the first Haryana woman member of parliament, Chandrawati, was brought to the hospital.

“There was negligence on the part of the doctor in performing his duties in the emergency area and it was a major lapse,” the director added.

top news
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Telangana stops Covid-19 tests for 2 days as labs struggle with backlog
Telangana stops Covid-19 tests for 2 days as labs struggle with backlog
LAC standoff: Hope India meets China halfway, says Chinese ambassador
LAC standoff: Hope India meets China halfway, says Chinese ambassador
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In