Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Playing sports can help people fight depression: Himachal CM

Thakur said sports play an important role in gaining qualities like discipline, determination and team spirit

chandigarh Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that playing sports can help combating mental health issues and increase self-esteem and confidence.

While presiding over the closing ceremony of T-20 cricket tournament organised by the Himachal Pradesh Sports and Anti Drugs Association at the Bishop Cotton School (BCS) ground on Sunday, Thakur said sports play an important role in gaining qualities like discipline, determination and team spirit.

“The state government has given a clarion call of ‘Fit Himachal, Drug-Free Himachal’ to make sports instrumental to fight the menace of drug abuse in the society,” he said.

In the two-day spots extravaganza, final match was played between Chief Minister XI and Press XI. The coin, tossed by the chief minister’s wife, was won by the Chief Minister XI team, with its captain Thakur electing to bat. The team managed to score only 94 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Press XI achieved the target in the eleventh over with six wickets in hand.

Som Dutt of Press XI was adjudged man of the match while Hansraj was declared Man of the Tournament for his century against Governor XI on Saturday and his two wickets haul on Sunday’s match.

