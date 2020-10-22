Police Commemoration Day: Tribute paid to fallen cops in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:09 IST

A parade was organised on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at the police station ground in Sector 17 on Wednesday in memory of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. A two-minute silence was also observed in memory of the fallen police officers.

Sanjay Baniwal, director general of police, Chandigarh, along with other police officers, paid homage to their departed colleagues at the memorial site.

Tribute was also paid to six Chandigarh Police personnel, inspectors Jagjit Singh and Sucha Singh, sub-inspector Amarjit Singh and assistant sub-inspectors Amarjit Singh, Lalu Ram and Amin Chand who lost their lives while discharging their duties.

Mohali admn pays homage

Police Commemoration Day was also observed at the district administrative complex in Mohali.

District sessions judge RS Rai, IGP Amit Prasad, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, SSP Satinder Singh and other police personnel paid homage to police officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“The police are responsible for the internal security of the country. In the last one year, 264 police personnel have sacrificed their lives for India. The nation will forever remain indebted to these heroes.” said IGP Prasad.

SSP Satinder Singh said we should work diligently to fulfill our duty irrespective of the consequences.

Why it is celebrated?

On October 21, 1959, 10 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force had lost their lives in an ambush by Chinese soldiers when they were patrolling the Ladakh area on Indo-Tibetan Border. Since then, October 21 has been observed as Police Commemoration Day.