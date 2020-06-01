e-paper
Chandigarh / Portions of three commercial buildings razed, four shops sealed in Ludhiana

Portions of three commercial buildings razed, four shops sealed in Ludhiana

An RTI activist had complained to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s office against one of the buildings in the Jawahar Nagar camp area recently, following which the action was taken

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Taking action against illegal constructions, the building branch of Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) demolished illegal structures of three commercial buildings, including a hotel, and sealed four commercial shops, on Monday.

An RTI activist had complained to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s office against one of the buildings in the Jawahar Nagar camp area recently, following which the action was taken.

Mohan Singh, assistant town planner (ATP), Zone D, said illegal portions of a hotel and a commercial shop were demolished, and four illegal shops were sealed, in Jawahar Nagar camp area.

He added that an illegal commercial building at Malhar road was also razed.

An official, pleading anonymity, said a meeting of the MC committee for fixing change of land use (CLU) charges has been scheduled for Tuesday.

He said the action was taken by the building branch to avert action by the committee, who had warned the officials in a meeting held last week.

