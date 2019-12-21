PU adds transgender category in scholarships granted to affiliated colleges

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:06 IST

In a first, Panjab University (PU) has added transgender and youth welfare categories in the applications’ formats for availing scholarships in its affiliated colleges.

The decision was taken by the College Development Council (CDC) during a meeting held under the chairmanship of vice- chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on Friday.

During the meeting, the CDC approved ₹60 lakh to the categories which include physically disabled, merit-cum-means, sports, single girl child, AIDS/cancer patients, youth welfare and transgender students in affiliated colleges of the PU.

The meeting was held a day after the standing committee forwarded the recommendations to the CDC. Meanwhile, no application have been received in the transgender and youth welfare categories for the scholarships, so far. Out of a total of 1,869 applications, 1,330 have been approved by the varsity.

Besides this, the council also approved ₹15 lakh for affiliated colleges to organise seminars, conferences and symposia. Under these events, ₹30,000 each will be given to the colleges.

For teachers of the affiliated colleges who present their research papers in different institutions across the country, ₹15,000 have been approved, while ₹50,000 will be awarded for presenting the paper outside the country. Talking about the move, V-C Raj Kumar said, “The financial subsidy given for presenting the paper within India and abroad should be increased and rigorous efforts on research and development are needed in the colleges and for improving the National Assessment and Accreditation Council rankings.

During the meeting, the members also suggested to enhance the grant in future for presenting paper within India from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 and for outside India, from ₹50,000 to ₹70,000.