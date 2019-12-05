PU entrance tests details for UG, PG admissions out

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 00:56 IST

The Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday announced dates for common entrance tests to for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2020-21 academic session.

The university will hold tests for undergraduate courses on April 26, 2020 (Sunday) at the PU campus in Chandigarh. The undergraduate courses are offered at the honours school which offers 13 courses.

Information about all the entrance tests will be available on the university website, www.puchd.ac.in.