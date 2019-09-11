PU polls: NSUI’s Tegbir retains secretary post after recount

chandigarh

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) candidate Tegbir Singh, who was elected the secretary of Panjab University Campus Students Council on Friday, managed to retain the post after recounting on Tuesday.

The recounting was necessitated after Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) candidate Gaurav Duhan, who had lost to the Tegbir by just 10 votes, moved the grievance cell.

Recounting was held amid heavy security at the Gymnasium Hall on the campus. Unlike the polling day, mediapersons were allowed to enter the hall during the process.

As the recounting progressed, margin between the two candidates kept fluctuating. In the end, the margin remained the same though three votes each were added to the candidates’ tally. During the counting on polling day, Tegbir and Gaurav had secured 3,188 and 3,178 votes respectively. Now, they have 3,191 and 3,181 votes each.

After the results were declared on Friday, Gaurav had demanded the recount of votes polled in the University Institute of Engineering and Technology, but Tegbir had still remained in the lead. Later, Guarav and his supporters sat on a protest at the Gymnasium Hall and submitted a complaint to the dean students’ welfare. Taking up his complaint on Monday, the grievance cell decided to conduct recounting.

After the process was completed on Tuesday, NSUI members burst into celebrations, which went on till late night.

A university official, who was present during recounting, said: “All votes polled for the secretary’s post were recounted. The winning margin between the two candidates remained the same. Both parties are satisfied now.”

