e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PU researchers look into methods of reusing PPEs

PU researchers look into methods of reusing PPEs

The department of microbiology is testing methods such as mild heat, UV irradiation and mild chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide for treating used masks, respirators, face shields and gowns

chandigarh Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:56 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Researchers at the Panjab University (PU) department of microbiology are looking into methods of reusing personal protective equipment (PPE) as medical waste has been increasingly accumulating in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Disposable surgical masks, N95 respirators and surgical gowns are made of non-biodegradable polypropylene, polystyrene or polyethylene while the face shields and goggles are made of polycarbonate or acrylic. Their single-use generates tonnes of waste everyday. The department is researching methods to decontaminate PPEs.

PU dean science Prince Sharma said, “Ordinary methods such as washing the waste with detergent, alcohol, sanitisers or bleach have failed. It is not an easy task and while readying the disposed-off PPEs for reuse; care has to be taken to decontaminate the pathogen and ensure its validation. There should be no change in the filtering and material properties or any deformity in its fit.”

“Dr Naveen Gupta of the microbiology department is already testing different methods, which can be used for making PPE kits reusable,” Sharma said

“We are testing methods such as mild heat, UV irradiation and mild chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide for treating used masks, respirators, face shields and gowns so as to reuse them,” he said.

“The reuse of PPEs is a matter of environmental concern and safety, besides being economical,” he said

top news
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Galwan valley face-off: Rajnath Singh reviews situation in Ladakh
Galwan valley face-off: Rajnath Singh reviews situation in Ladakh
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Face-off between India and China in Galwan valley: What we know so far
Face-off between India and China in Galwan valley: What we know so far
‘Don’t have daring to visit Mumbai right now’: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
‘Don’t have daring to visit Mumbai right now’: Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19: CMO
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In