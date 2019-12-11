PU withdraws circular to Kashmiri students after Punjab CM’s tweet

chandigarh

Dec 11, 2019

The Panjab University on Tuesday withdrew its circular seeking self-attested affidavits from Kashmiri students, testifying they were not involved in any unlawful activity during the clampdown in the Valley, following Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s intervention.

On Tuesday, Hindustan Times had reported that the office of the dean university instructions (DUI) had issued a circular, addressed to all heads of departments, that they should allow Kashmiri students short on attendance to sit for examinations.

But, the circular also sought self-attested affidavits from these students, declaring that they were not involved in any unlawful activities in the Valley during their absence.

Taking exception to the circular, Captain Amarinder sought from PU authorities the rational behind seeking affidavits from Kashmiri students. He also asked the varsity’s vice-chancellor Raj Kumar to withdraw it.

Terming the circular unjustified, he said Panjab University should not seek any special declaration from Kashmiri students. “Kashmir and Kashmiris are an integral part of India. @officialPU should not seek any special declaration from Kashmiri students and the affidavit request is completely unjustified. Have taken up this issue with the VC to withdraw it,” the CM wrote in his tweet.

The circular also invited criticism on social media. Salam Anees Soz, a political commentator and son of Kashmiri politician Saifuddin Soz, tweeted: “Dear @capt-amarinder ji: why is Panjab University treating Kashmiri students in this manner? I urge you to help stop the spread of prejudice in this eminent incident.”

The university authorities later announced that they had withdrawn the circular. “The circular seeking affidavit from Kashmiri students has been withdrawn and all Kashmiri students will be allowed to appear in the examinations,” said university’s official spokesperson.

The directions from the DUI’s office had come after the Punjab higher education department wrote to PU and other educational institutes to help Kashmiri students appear in examinations in the wake of communication blockade in the Valley.

Punjab and Chandigarh are the most-favoured by Kashmiri students to pursue higher education. While around 6,000 Kashmiri students study in three universities and 26 educational institutes in Mohali district, about 300 are enrolled in Panjab University and its affiliated colleges in Chandigarh.

