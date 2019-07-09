Punjab appoints ex-DGP Suresh Arora as new CIC, Asit Jolly as info commissioner

The Punjab government on Monday appointed former DGP Suresh Arora as new chief information commissioner (CIC) and senior journalist Asit Jolly as information commissioner.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said a notification to this effect was issued by the state government after chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh approved the appointments.

A 1982-batch IPS officer, Arora retired in February this year as the state police chief after putting in 33 years of service in different capacities.

An alumnus of University of London, Arora had served the state as SSP of Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Chandigarh between April 1987 and August 1994. He became DGP of Punjab Police in October 2015.

Jolly, a noted journalist, was working as deputy editor with India Today Group.

