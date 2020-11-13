e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM writes to Vice-President for early elections to Panjab University senate

Punjab CM writes to Vice-President for early elections to Panjab University senate

Says delay is causing resentment among university constituents; also cites improved Covid situation

chandigarh Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 17:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A view of the Students’ Centre at Panjab University. The term of the university’s senate ended on October 31. Elections to it are held every four years in August-September.
A view of the Students’ Centre at Panjab University. The term of the university’s senate ended on October 31. Elections to it are held every four years in August-September.(HT file photo)
         

Citing improvement in the state’s Covid situation, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University, seeking early elections to the university senate.

In a letter to Naidu, Capt Amarinder Singh said that the delay in polling was causing resentment among various constituents of the institution and urged him to advise the Panjab University authorities and the Chandigarh administration to conduct the senate elections on time.

The term of the senate ended on October 31.

“There is a substantial resentment among the teachers, professionals, technical members, graduates of the university and representatives of constituencies for the senate elections. Besides, there are legislators from the Punjab assembly and ex-officio members, such as the chief minister, education minister, and DPI (colleges) of the state, who represent the Government of Punjab,” Capt Amarinder Singh said, adding it was hence felt that elections should have been held without delay.

Noting that the university administration and the Government of India felt that the situation was not conducive to hold elections due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the chief minister said the situation has improved and elections to Parliament, assemblies, and urban and rural local bodies have been held across the nation.

The chief minister said that ever since the university was set up, its senate was constituted every four years with the members elected through a democratic process. Over the last six decades, elections were held regularly in August-September, he said, adding that in a situation when the senate is not constituted, the syndicate of the university would also not be constituted as its term ends on December 31, 2020.

top news
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Taste: After year of death and disaster, things can only get better
The Taste: After year of death and disaster, things can only get better
Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi
Bihar Mandate: What it means for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Owaisi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In