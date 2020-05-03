e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab eases curfew hours in orange, green zones

Punjab eases curfew hours in orange, green zones

The shops in green and orange zones will now remain open from 9am to 1pm

chandigarh Updated: May 03, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Saturday changed the curfew timings. The shops in green and orange zones will now remain open from 9am to 1pm from Sunday. Earlier, shops were allowed to open between 7am to 11am. There would be, however, no relaxations in red and containment zones.

The decision to change the timings has been taken in response to requests from people in various districts to open the shops after 9am. The issue also came up for discussion during the cabinet meeting and there was consensus that the timings should be changed in public interest, said an official spokesperson.

Continuing with his policy of “relief with strictness”, Amarinder made it clear that anyone found venturing out of their homes for essentials etc without wearing a mask would be strictly dealt with.

top news
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news