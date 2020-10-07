e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Engineering College mulls virtual convocation this year

Punjab Engineering College mulls virtual convocation this year

The members of the senate had observed that amid the pandemic, it was not possible to hold a physical event to award degrees to 850 students—630 graduates, 200 postgraduates and 20 PhD scholars

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 01:04 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Earlier this year, PEC had also decided not to conduct examinations for the UG outgoing batch (semester eight), and instead of grading them, to declare them ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ on the basis of their performance till March.
Earlier this year, PEC had also decided not to conduct examinations for the UG outgoing batch (semester eight), and instead of grading them, to declare them ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ on the basis of their performance till March.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Punjab Engineering College (PEC) this year may hold its annual convocation for the graduating students virtually.

PEC in its last senate meeting had decided that the dean, alumni, will conduct a survey of graduating students on their willingness to attend a virtual convocation, and in case a majority agrees, the date will be decided by the chairman of senate.

The members had observed that amid the pandemic, it was not possible to hold a physical event to award degrees to 850 students—630 graduates, 200 postgraduates and 20 PhD scholars.

Earlier this year, PEC had also decided not to conduct examinations for the UG outgoing batch (semester eight), and instead of grading them, to declare them ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ on the basis of their performance till March. The deadline for thesis submission for PG students was also extended.

Director of PEC, Dheeraj Sanghi, said, “Students have different perspectives; some are of the view that a virtual convocation should be held this year. A survey of graduating students will be conducted to know their opinion.”

In the PEC senate meeting, it was also proposed that degrees may be distributed to those students who are in urgent need of them or in very special circumstances, with the approval of the dean, academic affairs, and with a forward date of November 7, 2020.

top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In