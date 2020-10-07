Punjab Engineering College mulls virtual convocation this year

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 01:04 IST

The Punjab Engineering College (PEC) this year may hold its annual convocation for the graduating students virtually.

PEC in its last senate meeting had decided that the dean, alumni, will conduct a survey of graduating students on their willingness to attend a virtual convocation, and in case a majority agrees, the date will be decided by the chairman of senate.

The members had observed that amid the pandemic, it was not possible to hold a physical event to award degrees to 850 students—630 graduates, 200 postgraduates and 20 PhD scholars.

Earlier this year, PEC had also decided not to conduct examinations for the UG outgoing batch (semester eight), and instead of grading them, to declare them ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ on the basis of their performance till March. The deadline for thesis submission for PG students was also extended.

Director of PEC, Dheeraj Sanghi, said, “Students have different perspectives; some are of the view that a virtual convocation should be held this year. A survey of graduating students will be conducted to know their opinion.”

In the PEC senate meeting, it was also proposed that degrees may be distributed to those students who are in urgent need of them or in very special circumstances, with the approval of the dean, academic affairs, and with a forward date of November 7, 2020.