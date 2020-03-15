e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Engineering College suspends order imposing curfew timings on boys

Punjab Engineering College suspends order imposing curfew timings on boys

With the suspension of March 6 circular, once again, boys will have no in-timings, while girls will have to be inside their hostels by 10pm

chandigarh Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:57 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Over a week after rolling out new hostel timings for students, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Saturday called off the March 6 circular.

As per the circular issued with an objective of ‘in-time parity’, the entry timing for girls was increased from 10pm to 11pm, while for boys, the curfew timings were imposed at midnight.

With suspension of the recent circular, once again, the boys will have no in-timings, while the girls will have to be inside their hostels by 10pm.

However, before reactions from students could pour in, the PEC administration asked them to vacate the hostel premises as a precautionary measure amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Sources said the agitation launched by the college boys after the new curfew timings were imposed, was the primary reason behind suspension of the order. Moreover, the social media was also flooded with criticism by alumni of the institute, questioning the intent behind the move.

1,400 ENROLLED IN CAMPUS HOSTELS

There are 2,051 boys and 482 girls enrolled in four-year undergraduate courses at the engineering college. Out of the total number of students, around 1,400 students are enrolled in the campus hostels.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “We were going to review the decision on Monday and hopefully, come up with a better alternative. In the meantime, due to Covid-19, we are getting the hostels vacated and the issue of in-time has become a subject of moot.”

A girl student from Vindhya hostel, seeking anonymity, said, “It is very unfortunate that PEC is backtracking on its decision but right now, the prime responsibility is the safety of students. Amid the coronavirus scare, all of my friends and me are thinking of vacating the hostel premises as soon as possible. We will consider the further course of action once the college reopens.”

‘GIRLS’ PARENTS OBJECTED REMOVAL OF IN-TIMINGS’

After the timings’ revision notice was rolled out last week, a delegation of boys had met Sanghi, asking him to reconsider the decision. A member of the delegation said, “We are pitching in to remove the in-time completely for both girls and boys, however, we were told that there was a survey conducted by the college some time back in which the parents of girls objected to it, citing security concerns.”

Meanwhile, penalties were also imposed on students disobeying the order. The first time offence will call a fine of Rs 500, while Rs 1,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 will have to be paid as fine for the second, third and fourth time offences, respectively.

