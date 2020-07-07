Punjab Engineering College to bring students back from remote areas to facilitate online learning

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:23 IST

Considering the plight of students who belong to remote areas and do not have access to the internet at their homes, Punjab Engineering College (PEC), a deemed to be university, has proposed to bring them back to the campus to facilitate online learning.

PEC will begin online classes from July 27 for the next semester, as decided by the senate members of the institution in June.

For inclusive online learning, PEC is planning to bring students from remote areas and do not have access to technology back to the campus.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi presented the proposal for the same during a meeting of the board of governors held on Tuesday. According to the proposed plan, the students will be accommodated in the institution’s hostels.

Former Panjab University vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover, who is a member of the board, said, “The proposal regarding this was presented by the PEC director during the meeting and was appreciated by the board members.”

It was also discussed in the meeting that PEC had placed students in various companies during an online placement drive held amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The students whose offers were revoked earlier have been placed in other companies.

The members were also briefed about the recent National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings in which PEC went up ten notches. “It was discussed that despite the upward movement in the rank, the institution needs to strive for better quality in the future,” said one of the members.

Last month, PEC had decided that the examinations for the next semester would be held offline in November, if the situation allows, following which the pending exams would be held in December after a three-week gap.