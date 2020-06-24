Punjab health minister donates Rs 3 lakh for development of Mohali’s Kandala village

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:11 IST

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday handed over cheques worth Rs 3 lakh to the panchayat of kandala village for development-oriented works.

In his address, the minister said Rs. 80,000 was donated for purchasing a water tanker as it was a long pending demand of the panchayat. He added that another cheque worth Rs 2.46 lakh was given for installing street lights in the village and the work will be finished speedily.

He also divulged that development works in Mohali are moving at a fast pace and there is no dearth of funds for projects.

Sarpanch of the village, Bimla Devi, thanked the minister on the occasion and said that constituency is seeing rapid development under his leadership.