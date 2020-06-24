e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab health minister donates Rs 3 lakh for development of Mohali’s Kandala village

Punjab health minister donates Rs 3 lakh for development of Mohali’s Kandala village

The minister said development works in Mohali are moving at a fast pace and there is no dearth of funds for projects

chandigarh Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Balbir Singh Sidhu
Balbir Singh Sidhu
         

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday handed over cheques worth Rs 3 lakh to the panchayat of kandala village for development-oriented works.

In his address, the minister said Rs. 80,000 was donated for purchasing a water tanker as it was a long pending demand of the panchayat. He added that another cheque worth Rs 2.46 lakh was given for installing street lights in the village and the work will be finished speedily.

He also divulged that development works in Mohali are moving at a fast pace and there is no dearth of funds for projects.

Sarpanch of the village, Bimla Devi, thanked the minister on the occasion and said that constituency is seeing rapid development under his leadership.

top news
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In