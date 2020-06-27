Punjab health minister lays foundation stone for dispensary in Mohali’s Sohana

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:53 IST

Punjab health and family welfare minister and Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu laid the foundation stone for a dispensary in Sohana on Saturday.

“Strengthening infrastructure, especially in the healthcare sector at the grassroots level, is the main priority of the Punjab Government. A robust healthcare structure is of utmost importance in tackling the pandemic,” said Sidhu.

The minister said dispensary will come up in about six months at a cost of ₹ 40 lakh. He added that a community centre in the area is also in the pipeline and will come up at a cost of ₹ 2.5 crore.

Sidhu said the constituency will undergo radical transformation under the Urban Environment Improvement Programme (UEIP) and ₹10 crore would be used to beautify the urban infrastructure.

On the occasion, the minister exhorted the people to strictly follow the health department protocols regarding social distancing guidelines, washing hands with soap and the hand sanitisers and wearing masks while going outdoors.