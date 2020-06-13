e-paper
Punjab health minister warns of action against pvt hospitals overcharging covid patients

Punjab health minister warns of action against pvt hospitals overcharging covid patients

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
State health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday warned of stringent action, including cancellation of licence, against private hospitals if found charging exorbitant fee for Covid-19 and other treatments.

In a statement, the minister said the Punjab government will soon be fixing charges for covid treatment keeping in view the interest of patients and the private hospitals.

“But at no cost will the government allow exploitation of patients during this critical situation,” he added.

The minister said that his attention had been drawn towards the unprecedented high charges imposed by private hospitals for covid treatment. “It is sad and shameful on their part that instead of making positive contribution towards fighting the pandemic, some hospitals have resorted to extortion of patients, which will not be allowed at any cost,” he said.

Sidhu warned that licences of all such hospitals will be cancelled and their facilities withdrawn. He added that the government reserves the right to withdraw land provided to these hospitals at concession.

