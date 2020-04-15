e-paper
Punjab names 25 cops for new Sewa to Society award

Punjab names 25 cops for new Sewa to Society award

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:55 IST
HT Correspondent
A sub-inspector from SBS Nagar who took it upon himself to convince isolated covid-19 patients to help trace their contacts and 24 other Punjab police officers, who went beyond the call of duty, in service of the community during this crisis time have been named for ‘Director General of Police Honour for Exemplary Sewa to Society’. DGP Dinkar Gupta selected the names for the award, instituted at the initiative of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The awardees continue to work at the frontline of the covid-19 operations and response activities in the state.

The awardees include four superintendent of police (SPs), one ASP, one DSP, six inspectors, four sub-inspectors, three ASIs, two head constables and four constables.

Gupta said they were selected from nominations that police commissioners and SSPs had sent. He added that the CM wanted the award to be instituted in light of the scale of sacrifice of over 45,000 policemen, working relentlessly across the state, along with social and religious organisations, to realise his resolve that ‘no man will sleep hungry in Punjab’.

Vatsala Gupta, ASP Nakodar, did pioneering work in reaching out to the poor and underprivileged slum dwellers of Nakodar town, while DSP Varinder Jit Singh of Rupnagar ensured the supply of essential goods to the poor and needy by mobilising volunteers. SI Jatin Kapoor of Rupnagar motivated panchayats to impose a voluntary lockdown of their villages.

SHO Bhagwant Singh of Kharar (Mohali) proactively carried out the tracking and tracing of suspect coronavirus cases. Similarly, SI Neeraj Chaudhary of SBS Nagar took the risk of visiting isolated corona patients to trace their contacts, after some of them refused to cooperate with the epidemiologist and other doctors.

SI Shohrat Mann of Pathankot is doing commendable work providing food to the poor and the downtrodden. SI Shakunt Chaudhary of Fatehgarh Sahib has done commendable work as the in-charge of a critical naka point the DGP added.

