e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Police SI shot dead in Fazilka

Punjab Police SI shot dead in Fazilka

The 32-year-old cop was standing near a medical store in Basant Nagar when four men arrived in a car and shot at him thrice.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:45 IST
Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar
Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar
Hindustan Times/Ferozepur
Sub-inspector Gurwinder Singh was shot dead in Abohar on Wednesday night.
Sub-inspector Gurwinder Singh was shot dead in Abohar on Wednesday night.(HT Photo )
         

A Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI) was shot dead in Abohar sub-division of Fazilka district late on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old cop, Gurwinder Singh, was standing near a medical store in Basant Nagar when four men arrived in a car and shot at him thrice.

The SI was rushed to a local civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

VICTIM CAME FROM A FAMILY OF COPS

Gurwinder, whose father retired as an assistant sub-inspector, was recruited in the Punjab Police in 2017. His uncle is also posted at a local police station.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, said, “So far, it appears the cop was murdered for personal reasons However, Ferozepur range deputy inspector general of police Hardiyal Singh Mann said the police was exploring multiple possibilities and will soon crack the case.”

A case was registered against unknown assaulters. The victim is survived by his parents and two sisters.

top news
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
VVIP chopper case: ED raids Businessman Shravan Gupta’s premises
VVIP chopper case: ED raids Businessman Shravan Gupta’s premises
Extraordinary demand! Chidambaram’s jibe at Centre over India-China row
Extraordinary demand! Chidambaram’s jibe at Centre over India-China row
Live: Turkey not considering lockdowns even as Covid-19 cases surge
Live: Turkey not considering lockdowns even as Covid-19 cases surge
16,922 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in last 24 hours in India
16,922 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in last 24 hours in India
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
US probes Kia headlight failures, General Motors steering issues
US probes Kia headlight failures, General Motors steering issues
Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked
Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In